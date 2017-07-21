EAST ANGLIAN LEAGUE: Consistency is the key to Nene Valley success

Consistency was the name of the game for Nene Valley Harriers as they notched up a convincing East Anglian League victory at Bury St Edmunds (July 16).

Despite their only age category wins coming in the girls and boys under 15 competitions the Harriers didn’t finish lower than third out of the seven competing clubs in any of the age groups, and the accumulated points left them well clear of the field.

Ronan Rawlings ran well in Bury St Edmunds.

The Nene Valley production line of talented athletes shows no sign of slowing down as Fran Fenwick claimed three under 15 wins on her club debut. The sprinter won the 100m in 13.00 and the 200m in a time of 27.5. Fenwick then proceeded to win the high jump.

Every single under 15 girls throw was won by a Nene Valley athlete with Elizabeth Moorhouse, Roseanna Clarke, Eleanor Smith and Danielle Pusey sharing the honours.

Back on the track there were firsts for middle distance runners Flo Brill, Ella Robinson and Olivia Mead, along with sprint hurdler Dior Harrison.

The under 15 boys also produced some useful performances and George Harrison was a three times winner in the throws. Astonishingly his elder brother Kai also pulled of a hat trick of throwing firsts for the under 17’s.

Hugo Brill had a fine run, winning the under 13 800m in 2:25.5, and Donovan Capes secured a maximum points triple in the shot, discus and long jump.

Lottie Hemmings won the girls under 13 1500m with a 5:19.7 clocking while Chloe Pavey won the senior ladies 800 and 1500m B races on her return from injury.

Other winners for Nene Valley on the day included Amber Park whose time of 5:08.3 saw her cross the line first in the senior 1500m and Rosie Jacobs who finished first in the senior 100 hurdles and B 400m race.

Evie Blow ran well winning the under 13 girls B 100m and there were also firsts for under 15 sprinters William Kong, Luke Harrison and Tim Flood. Matthew Church eased his way to victory in the 1500m and Ollie Rushton took the honours in the B high jump, as did Charlie Brook in the discus.

Under 17 Ronan Rawlings was first over the line in the 100m and 200m posting times of 11.20 and 23.00. Rawlings also added the long jump to his roll of honour.

Tomi Foginyoye in the high jump and B 200m, along with B shot putter Callum Robertson also won.

The Nene Valley senior men were strong on the track with two wins apiece for Sam Hunt, Gideon Okoh and Callum Crosby

Adam Fidgett scored a maximum in the B discus competition.