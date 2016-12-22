Davey rockets up the UK rankings to number two

Peterborough Athletic Club all-rounder Lewis Davey was celebrating a major championship win at the weekend.

The teenage talent coached by Karl Eve was a winner at the South of England Indoor Combined Events Championships at Lee Valley.

Sean Reidy.

The 15 year-old, who gained a top-six finish in the 400m hurdles at the English Schools Championships in Gateshead in the summer, won the boys Under 17 heptathlon title with a personal best haul of 4,409 points.

He finished almost 200 points clear of his nearest rival and shot up up to number two in the 2016 UK indoor rankings in his age group.

He achieved personal bests in three of the seven events - 7.46 in the 60m, 2.51.28 in the 1,000m and 3.00m in the pole vault.

His other results were: 60m hurdles - 8.66; High Jump - 1.72m; Long Jump - 6.35m; Shot - 10.69m.

Adam Fidgett.

Molly Fletcher from PAC also took part in the event and finished 31st in the Under 15 pentathlon with a personal best score of 2,000 points.

Her results were: 800m - 2.53.58 (PB); 60m hurdles - 10.65 (PB); Long Jump - 4.13 (PB); High Jump - 1.30; Shot - 5.36.

Two Nene Valley Harriers went head to head in the senior men’s heptathlon, writes Barry Warne.

Sean Reidy and Adam Fidgett have come through the ranks together, competing against each other since their teenage years, but even though they are now in their mid-30s the argument as to who is the best all-rounder is unresolved.

Reidy took the honours at Lee Valley thanks mainly to his superior sprinting ability, which has seen him compete in a number of unusual events over the years, such as racing a wolf inside Wembley Stadium and seeing off all-comers in a financially lucrative foot race over the last furlong at Epsom on Derby Day.

Both athletes peppered their performances with seasonal bests and Reidy was just outside his best ever mark in the opening event, the 60m sprint, winning his heat in 7.98 seconds compared to Fidgett’s 8.12.

Reidy increased his lead in the long jump with a leap of 5.49m and then again in the high jump with 1.63m (Fidgett’s efforts were 5.12m and 1.48m) but his rival hit back in the final event of Saturday throwing an impressive 10.23m in the shot, a distance only bettered by three other competitors.

The first day ended with the pair separated by just one point and lying seventh and ninth in the standings.

With no throwing events on day two the odds were weighted against throw specialist Fidgett.

Reidy made his mark in the 60m hurdles recording 9.20 seconds, a time only bettered by the eventual gold and silver medallists.

Fidgett made ground again in the pole vault, but with the final event a 1,000m race, sub two-minute 800m runner Reidy produced a 2:48.08 clocking which cemented his lead and saw him finish the event in sixth position with 3,715 points. Fidgett was just two places further back on 2,958 points.