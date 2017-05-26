Davey is UK number one

Peterborough Athletic Club finished third in their Southern League Division Three (North) match at Mile End behind Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets and Basildon AC.

Under 17 athlete Lewis Davey provided the highlights with superb A string victories in the 200m (22.7) and 400m (48.8). His 400m time took him to number one in the UK Under 17 rankings.

Daniel Mees won the 400m B race and PAC also gained maximum points in the men’s 3000m steeplechase through Amittai Ben-Israel and Daniel Snipe and the women’s 100m hurdles through Ella De Lucis and Jamelia Henson.

PAC winners

Men

200m A - Lewis Davey 22.7 .

400m A - Lewis Davey 48.8.

400m B - Daniel Mees 51.0.

3000m steeplechase - Amittai Ben-Israel 10.30.3.

3000m steeplechase B - Daniel Snipe 11.13.8.

High Jump A - Jamie Horne 1.95.

Shot B - Matthew Dalton 8.11.

Discus B - Leigh Porter 17.48.

Women

800m A - Jessica Varley 2.22.9.

100m hurdles - Ella De Lucis 15.1.

100m hurdles B - Jamelia Henson 16.5.

1500m steeplechase A - Sarah Caskey 6.59.0.