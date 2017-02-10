CROSS COUNTRY: Archie stars in Oundle success

Three Oundle School students competed strongly in the prestigious Anglian Trophy cross country event at Abington Park Northampton last weekend (February 4).

Archie Parkinson (13) finished 23rd of the 337 runners, while Eleanor Macintosh (15) and Dylan Page (16) also performed well enough to win selection to the Northants Schools team to compete in the All England Cross Country Championships in Norwich next month.

On February 25, Oundle will be hosting teams from Sedbergh, Shrewsbury and Giggleswick who will join local competitors for the MANISCCC (Midlands and Northern Independent School Cross Country Championship) event.