Chris quickest in the Masters

Nene Valley Harriers veterans showed their strength in depth when fielding two men’s Over 45 teams in the British Masters Road Relays at Sutton Coldfield.

Both teams of four acquitted themselves well with the A team finishing 21st and the B team 39th out of 50 competing teams.

The achievement was all the more creditable given that all the Nene Valley participants are in their 50s and at the higher end of the eligible age range.

The fastest Nene Valley legs of the three-mile circuit were run by Chris Mooney (17:50) and Sean Beard (18:22).

Mooney and Beard were fortunate to run the first two legs, as the skies opened for the later stages of the relay.

Nene Valley ‘A’: Sean Beard 18:22; Chris Mooney 17:50; Chris Armstrong 18:48; Simon Bell 18:54.

Nene Valley ‘B’: Barry Warne 20:08; Paul Parkin 21:10; Chris Hunt 20:05; Tim Hunt 20:12.