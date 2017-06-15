Charlotte stars in USA

Charlotte Taylor of Nene Valley Harriers and San Francisco University grabbed the headlines at the weekend, as she continued her incredible season by winning the NCAA 10,000m Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

Taylor ran a tactically astute race and finished in 32:38.57, four seconds ahead of fellow English athlete Alice Wright, who she pulled away from in a decisive move just before the final lap.

The Spalding speedster has had a meteoric rise over the past four years after winning gold in the World Under 20 Triathlon Championships in 2013. She then turned her focus to running and has steadily risen through the ranks, establishing herself as a major force with fourth place in the European Under 23 Cross-Country Championships in 2016 and clocking a 10,000m best of 32:11.80 in the USA earlier this year which has put her in contention for a place on the GB team at this year’s World Athletics Championships in London.

n Another Nene Valley Taylor going well at the weekend was Philippa Taylor. She was third lady and first over 45 lady vet in the St Albans Half-Marathon, finishing 45th overall in 1.27.07.