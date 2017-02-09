Capes shines in Sheffield and McNally strikes at Lee Valley

Shot-putt star-in-the-making Donovan Capes won the biggest title of his feldgling career when landing the Northern Indoor Championships crown in Sheffield at the weekend.

The 11 year-old Nene Valley Harrier, grandson of British shot-putting legend Geoff Capes, won the Under 13 title with a personal best 9.71m.

Alexandra Pullan.

He finished almost three metres clear of runner-up Alexander Bostwick from Wakefield and is at number three in the UK Under 13 2017 rankings.

Local athletes were also among the medals at another big indoor meeting at the weekend - the Eastern AA Championships at Lee Valley.

Here pride of place went to 23 year-old Alex McNally of Nene Valley Harriers.

The Femi Akinsanya coached sprinter, who has spent the last three years on a scholarship at The Academy of Art in San Francisco, California, scorched to victory in the senior men’s 60m in 7.14 seconds.

Training partner and Nene Valley clubmate Ashley Watson, a GB bobsleigh team member, took the bronze medal in a personal best 7.18.

In the senior women’s 60m hurdles there was a silver medal for Peterborough Athletic Club’s Ella De Lucis while in the Under 20 women’s 60m hurdles Megan Sims, also from Peterborough AC, won the bronze.

De Lucis clocked a season’s best 9.12 while Sims finished with a personal best 9.25.

De Lucis almost picked up another medal in the 60m flat. She was just edged out of a podium place when taking fourth position in the final in 8.14 .

Alexandra Pullan of Nene Valley Harriers was another 60m finalist. She finished fifth in the women’s Under 23 final in a personal best 8.20.