Capes cracks it again

Donovan Capes continues to go from strength to strength in his first full season of competitive track and field athletics.

The 12 year-old Nene Valley Harrier, grandson of shot putt legend Geoff Capes, took part in the Eastern Counties Championships at the Cambridge University track on Saturday and won the Under 13 shot title with a personal best throw of 11.03m.

It was his first time over the 11m mark and was a new club record for him. He also holds the Under 13 boys indoor shot and discus records.

Capes also won a silver medal where competing an age group up in the under 15 discus.