CAMBRIDGESHIRE OPEN: Harriers are on the right track

Nene Valley Harriers’ all-conquering track and field squad started their preparations for the league season with a number of fine performances at the Peterborough Athletics Arena on Sunday (April 2).

The 200m races at the Cambridgeshire Open meeting were dominated by the Harriers, with Gideon Oken winning the A race in 23.2, just ahead of team-mate Dave Brown.

Georgie Ivens with 26.00 was the fastest lady on the day.

Oken made it a sprint double winning the 100m with an 11.1 clocking while Ivens and Alexandre Pullen both ran 12.9 in the ladies race. Katie Calcutt clocked 13.9 at the age of just 14.

Kai Chilvers and Josh Smith made it a Harriers 1-2 in the under 13 800m while Freddie House won the under 15 race.

Flo Brill was first in the girls 1500m with a 5:01.6 clocking while Olivia Mead was runner-up.

Away from the track Bethany Denial dominated the triple jump with a distance of 10.68m ansd Rosie Fresen won the pole vault.

As usual Nene Valley were strong in the throws, and 14 year-old George Harrison hurled the javelin 25.05m.

Simon Achurch and Andrea Jenkins performed well in the discus and hamner and teenager Kai Harrison impressed by throwing the discus 34.86m, as did Lydia Church with a hammer throw of 35.25m.