Cambridge ace off to a flying start

Nene Valley Harriers were the pick of the Peterborough clubs in Sunday’s Frostbite League season opener at Priory Park, St Neots (writes Barry Warne).

A strong Cambridge and Coleridge team won the fixture, but Nene Valley began their quest for glory with a solid second place.

Jack Gray of Cambridge and Coleridge won the race by a huge margin with his time of 25:41. That gave him an advantage of 80 seconds over runner-up David Hudson of BRJ.

Peterborough AC star Ben Heron, running for second claim club Eye Community Runners, led the local contingent with a fifth place finish and a time of 27:12.

Nene Valley were led home by Bretton chip shop owner Rob Brownlee who finished sixth in 27:46. Teenager Aaron Hunt placed ninth and Simon Fell 11th.

Sophie Kelly of Cambridge and Coleridge was the first lady home with a 31:26 clocking. Ramsey Road Runner Lisa Marriott was second, a minute further back.

Emma Tomlinson-McCrae was the first Nene Valley finisher recording a time of 32:56, which earned her fifth place, while Sarah Caskey of PACTRAC was eighth in 34:00.

Nene Valley were not the only Peterborough club to enjoy a good start to the season.

Eye Community Runners finished sixth and Yaxley seventh out of the 16 competing teams.

The Yaxley effort was helped by fine runs from veterans Rosslyn Loutit and Gina Crane, who finished 13th and 16th ladies respectively.

The junior race, run over a 2km course, was won by Nene Valley’s Owen Wilkinson in a time of 7:10. Angus Lawrence of Hunts AC was second.

Twelve year-old Nene Valley Harrier Lottie Hemmings was the sixth girl home with an 8:26 clocking in a race which included girls three years her senior.

Nene Valley were the first local club in the junior race finishing fourth with Yaxley one place further back.