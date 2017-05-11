BRITISH LEAGUE: Harriers jump up to second place

Nene Valley Harriers made a solid start to their British League Division Four campaign at Crawley (May 6), finishing as runners up behind Trafford AC.

Several athletes achieved early season PB’s with Gideon Okoh running 10.70 for fourth place in a high grade 100m race. Sixteen year old hot prospect Ronan Rawlings was making his British League debut, and finished second in the B 200m with a time of 22.70.

Nene Valley pulled of a memorable double in the shot, with Martin Tinkler and Ben Stephens winning the A and B event, both with PB’s. Tinkler threw a distance of 14:79, while Stephens was the second best performer across all the participants with a 13.53 putt. Tinkler also won the discus.

Back on the track Sean Reidy ran 57.10 to win the 400m hurdles. B string hurdler Philip Wilson also finished first with a 57.10 clocking.

In addition to Rawlings, several young athletes were making their league debuts, and all performed well as back up to the A string athletes.

Lewis Cunningham leapt 11.55 in the triple jump for third place, while Lee Addison won the B high jump and finished second in the B long jump with a 6.03 effort.

Fellow teenage debutant Grigorij Kondratovic won the B pole vault clearing 3.60m

The next meeting is at Trafford on 3 June, and with the steady flow of young athletes making their way from the junior to senior teams, manager Tim Needham has high hopes for the season ahead.