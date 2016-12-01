Brian leads Joggers home in third spot

The popular Hereward Relay took place last Sunday with some fine displays from local distance runners.

Bushfield Joggers men’s team finished third, working their way through the field as the race progressed.

Michael Daniels ran a useful 42:33 on the 6.5-mile first leg from the Embankment to Whittlesey, handing over in 12th place.

James Fisher moved them up to sixth place on the second leg ending in March with a 1:05:30 clocking for the 11-mile stage.

Phil Martin, who was racing for the second successive day, moved Bushfield into third position, running the 11.3 miles from March to Welney in 1:04:58.

The reliable Brian Corleys took charge for the final leg, which finished at Ely FC. Corleys steadily increased his advantage over the chasing teams with a 1:01:34 effort for the 10.4-mile leg.

Yaxley Runners completed the arduous course in fifth place with James Mogridge starring.

He ran the fastest third leg of the day in a cracking time of 1:02:35.