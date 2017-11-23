Whincup’s a winner on the Beastie

There was a good turnout for the Decoy Sunday Open match which saw anglers spread over both the Horseshoe and Beastie Lake.

With a heavy overnight frost big weights were out of the question, althougth for the time of year the leading weights were respectable.

Mick Linnell.

Top rod from peg 10 on Beastie was John Whincup. He caught on the long pole and pellet after a quiet start and finished catching close in on red maggot for a weight of 63lb 5oz.

Jamie Minter came second on peg five on the Horseshoe with a 61lb 1oz net of small carp caught on the feeder.

Andy Leathers was third with 55lb 14oz on Horseshoe nine, catching on corn over pellet and maggot short.

JVAC

Steve Smith.

It’s not often these days that Andy Gausden is out of the frame in the JVAC matches and even on a hard Six Island Pool he came good, taking the honours with 60lb 5oz.

He was drawn on peg 13 and with empty pegs either side made good use of the extra room.

He got off to a great start catching with pellet on a long pole line. He then had to chop and change to keep bites coming and a good last hour saw him take a comfortable victory.

Leading the chasing pack was Lee Kendal on peg eight with 50lb, followed by Chris Saunders on 39lb 15oz from peg 11.

COCK INN/HOTPOINT

Cock Inn and Hotpoint AC have joined forces to run a winter series of 10 matches on the Four Island Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex.

Conditions were difficult for round one on Sunday as the fish and anglers have yet to get used to the big change in weather conditions.

Steve Smith won on Sunday from peg eight with 36lb 5oz - a couple of carp, some F1s and a lot of skimmers caught on a long pole line with red maggot.

Runner-up was Tony Clarke with 21lb 12oz from peg four and Paul Faulkner came third with 20lb 12oz from peg six. Both pole fished corn as their main approach.