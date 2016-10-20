Wheatley wins his first club trophy

Deeping St James AC fished for the last time this year on their own club lake at Wansford for the John Slack Memorial Trophy.

Winning his first club trophy was Chris Wheatley on peg eight.

He fished a Method feeder with luncheon meat on the hook to the edge of the reeds catching carp to 15lb for a winning weight of 48lb.

Second was Antony Johnson on peg 17 with 47lb 11oz and third was Ray Torrington on peg 35 with 36lb 10oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Float Fish Farm continues to attract more and more anglers to its regular matches.

On Wednesday the match was fished on Two Islands and it was Stan Dow once again taking the honours with 82lb 6oz from peg five.

He fished a small feeder to start off the match then later came in on a short pole line, netting carp to double figures.

Second with 68lb was Danny Carlton followed by Tom Wilson with 63lb 3oz.

Saturday’s Mini Winter Series saw Lee Marlow out in front with 81lb 13oz from peg six.

Dow took the runner-up spot with 79lb 13oz, just ahead of Rob Goodson in third place on 76lb 10oz.