Whaley’s a winner with over 200 roach

Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and District AC fished Raveley Drain for their Fur and Feather match and thankfully it fished much better than of late.

Lionel Whaley had first pick of the prizes after his catch of 216 small roach and skimmers, weighing in at 6lb 14½oz.

Cock Inn winner Bob Mills.

Whaley fished waggler before switching to a pole, using red pinkie for the majority of the match.

Runner-up Steve Cox used hemp for the whole duration of the match, first on waggler, then pole, catching a better stamp of fish, but his 6lb 10¼oz wasn’t quite enough.

Mike Mohan was another angler to catch a better stamp of fish in the second half of the match, using red maggot, for 6lb 7¼oz.

COCK INN

The latest match in the Cock Inn winter series was on Four Islands at Decoys and was won by Bob Mills on peg seven.

He put 38lb 14oz of carp and F1s to the scales fishing at 11 metres with sweetcorn over the top of micro pellets.

Runner-up was Steve Smith on peg four with 28lb 7oz caught on pellet and maggot, then came Chris Shortland with 27lb 5oz from peg three fishing a small Method feeder.