Warmer weather means bigger bags on Beastie

If there is one water you can rely on for big weights once the weather starts to pick up it’s the Beastie Lake at Decoy.

In the regular Friday Decoy Over 55s match the top three anglers all broke the 100lb plus barrier with Pete Holland leading the way with 162lb 7oz.

He drew on peg four and with a few fish showing over towards the island he decided to do away with the feeder or pole approach. Instead he fished a pellet waggler feeding and fishing banded pellet on the hook.

Paul Morley came in second from peg eight. He fished the margins with pellet and corn to record 142lb 13oz.

Third was Roy Whincup with 127lb 15oz from peg 21 fishing a straight lead with banded pellet.

Even better weights came from the Beastie in Sunday’s open match.

Top rod Jimmy Brooks put a massive 232lb to the scales. He drew peg 23 and caught on the long pole with pellet before plundering the margins to net carp to double figures on sweetcorn.

Steve Smith came second with 213lb 15oz followed by Nigel Baxter on 147lb 2oz.

JVAC

Six Islands at Decoy was the venue for the latest JVAC which saw the car park end produce the top two anglers in what turned out to be a very close match.

Top rod from peg three was Ray Pauley, who caught on the pole with pellet for 95lb 5oz.

Pushing him all the way to the final whistle was Dan Abbott on peg three. He caught on the pole with pellet shallow in the first half of the match before switching to his margin lines with sweetcorn which saw him take some better fish for a total of 94lb 3oz.

Third on peg four was Chris Saunders with 87lb 10oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

At last we are starting to see some consistent form from the popular Two Island pool on the Float Fish Farm complex with both pleasure catches and match weights vastly improved over recent weeks.

Leading the way in the Over 50s event on Wednesday was Tony Hudson on peg 24. He caught on a small feeder and a few on the pole for 68lb 6oz.

Stan Dow was a close second. He finished with 66lb 14oz, just ahead of Paul Green with 59lb 9oz.

On Saturday it was Round One of the Float Fish Farm Spring/Summer League and the first winner through to the grand final to be fished in late summer was the man in form Cameron Stokes.

He has been on a great run at the fishery and took this one with 65lb 9oz taken on the feeder.

Runner-up Roy Wells was another angler fishing a feeder approach. He was on peg five and caught 53lb 7oz and was followed by Simon Dow on a level 46lb.

WEBB’S AC

Yet another city angler in a rich vein of form right now is Peter Telzewski.

He loves to fish the North View Fishery out at Gedney Hill and once again proved to be too good for the Webb’s AC lads in the club’s Sunday match at the fishery.

He caught a few on the feeder and then came in close in the latter stages of the match feeding heavily with red maggot to take a good run of fish giving him a total of 64lb 9oz.

Martin Parker (50lb) and Alan Forrest (44lb 6oz) were second and third.