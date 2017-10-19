Wadge is well wedged after his Cornish cracker

There’s no doubt we have some top quality anglers in the area and this week we have to name Kevin Wadge among them.

He produced some outstanding performances during the two weeks he spent down at White Acres Fishery in Newquay which set him up for a place in the Parkdean Grand Final.

Ray Torrington.

It was not a big weight affair but he was up against many of the best anglers in the country so the pressure must have been enormous.

Yet he came through it with flying colours and took the top spot with 81lb of carp to collect the trophy and a winner’s cheque for £25,000.

That’s two local anglers in a row now that have won this prestigious match. City rod John Whincup took the honours in 2016 and in fact shared a room with Wadge this year.

I wonder if we can make it three in a row? Now that would be really special!

EAST MIDLAND WINTER LEAGUE

The East Midland Winter League saw the teams lining the banks of the Old Nene at March and the Twenty Foot Drain on Sunday for round two.

The Old Nene is probably one of the best winter venues in the country so it was no surprise to see some fine weights recorded - none better than the winning weight of 45lb 15oz taken by Billy Hughes from the end peg on the bypass section at March.

He caught 10 bream and a net of rudd to see himself home.

Not too far behind was runner-up Dave Rowell. He drew on the Twenty Foot Drain and put 30lb 15oz to the scales catching roach and rudd all day.

Third place went to James Drakulic, who caught on the whip for 26lb 12oz, then came Tim Bates on 24lb 14oz.

On the team front Stanjay Gold roared back into contention recording a fine 21-point scorecard and with Sensas Mark One White taking second place the league is already shaping up into a cracking series.

This week’s practice is on the Old Nene at Benwick. The draw will be at the 5 Alls and if the frosts keep off we could be heading for another exciting match.

Team result: 1 Stanjay Gold 21pts; 2 Mk1 White 27 ; 3 Matrix Image 33; 4 Browning Hotrods 35; 5 Mk1 Black 48; 6 Stanjay Silver 48 .

League after two rounds: 1= Stanjay Gold and Matrix Image 4pts; 3= Mk1 White and Browning Hotrods 7pts; 5 Mk1 Black 9pts; 6 Stanjay Silver 12pts.

DEEPING ST JAMES

Deeping St James AC fished for the last time this year on their own Club Lake at Wansford for the John Slack Memorial Trophy.

The winner from hot peg 19 with 41lb 6oz of carp was Ray Torrington. He fished the pellet feeder to start, then switched to a long pole line before finally finishing on meat in his right-hand margin.

Second was Jase Chatham fishing his first match with the club.

He weighed in with 30lb all caught on the pellet method on the far bank, then came Andy Wilson on peg 16 with 20lb, all caught on pellet switching between the far bank and the pole.

RESULTS

Decoy Lakes Open, Saturday, Lou’s Lake: 1 D. Carlton 138lb 11oz; 2 B. Dale 133lb 10oz; 3 R. Gray 128lb 8oz.

Decoy Lakes Open, Sunday, Beastie Lake: 1 J. Brooks 150lb; 2 B. Mason 110lb 11oz; 3 C. Barley 105lb 8oz.

Haddon Lodge: 1 Martin Quelch 33lb 10oz; 2 Martin Harwood 22lb 1oz; 3 Jason Moore 12lb 10oz.