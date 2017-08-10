Tributes pour in for Tim Nash

Tributes have poured in from anglers all around the country after hearing the sad news that Tim Nash had lost his battle with a cruel illness at the weekend.

He was a legend in the angling world, well known and extremly well respected right across the country.

He was a great fisherman and a true leader, taking local side Browning HotRods to the very top of team fishing. He won manytop matches.

There is no doubt in my mind he will be sorely missed on the river banks and lakes by us all, but right now our thoughts and best wishes go to his family.

WEBBS AC

Webbs AC fished the Horseshoe Pool on Sunday, a consistent water at Float Fish Farm Fishery these days, but it switched off for some strange reason and weights suffered.

Marcus Webb needed a modest 52lb 6oz to top the field and was followed by Neil Bourne (49lb 15oz) and Mick Linnell (42lb 6oz).

Matchmen will be interested to know that a memorial match for George Scally will be held at Float Fish Farm Fishery on Saturday September 2. Book in now by calling the fishery on 07764 242731 or match organiser Gordon Harmer on 07983 314205.