Torrington top rod in Wade Cup match

Elm Pool at Decoy Lakes was the venue for the Deeping St James club on Sunday for their final round of the Wade Cup and also the Pairs Cup.

The draw for the pairs cup wasn’t held until the end of the match so no angler knew who their partner was. That’s always a good idea as it keeps anglers interested throughout the match even if they are not doing too well.

Ivan Marriott.

The consistent Ray Torrington topped the list on peg six. He fished all day on a short pole line using catmeat with just a small amount of meat as feed for a weight of 165lb 12oz.

A very close second was Jon Bowland on peg 16 with 164lb 15oz and Tony Johnson came third with 155lb 3oz.

At the end of the match the pairs draw was carried out and this year’s winners were Jon Bowland and Phil Price with a combined weight of 266lb 3oz. The winner of the Wade Cup was Torrington with a combined weight of 465lb 9oz over the three matches.

YAXLEY

Ivan Marriott won the Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC points match at Haddon Lodge fishing a short pole line with red maggot to put 12lb 6oz of mainly skimmers to the scales.

That would normally never be enough for a match win through the summer months but for some reason the carp did not feed on the day.

Mike Mohan was second with 10lb 4oz of skimmers and a couple of small mirror carp, and Keith Rounding third with 7lb 6oz.

HOTPOINT

Once again young Paul Faulkner stamped his authority on the Hotpoint AC match fished on Lou’s Lake at Decoy Lakes.

From unfancied peg 11 he fished a small feeder for most of the match fished to the far side, coming into the margin late on to pick up three real big fish to push him out in front on 95lb 7oz.

In second place was Colin Buckingham, who caught well late in the match to finish on 72lb 10oz, then I managed third with 70lb 15oz.