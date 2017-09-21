Torrington takes top spot once again

Yet again in a Deeping St James match it was Ray Torrington in pole position going home with the Newman Cup after a fine performance at Kingsland Fishery.

He started off with banded pellet on the feeder, then switched to his short pole line again using pellet, before finishing the match in the margins where he fished meat for a few bonus fish for 76lb 9oz.

Second was Nigel Collis on peg three with 48lb 12oz and third was Andy Wilson on peg five with 44lb 10oz.

WHITTLESEY

Whittlesey were at Cock Bank drain for their club match at the weekend and only a couple of anglers managed to find fish.

Matchwinner Andy Bull caught rudd and roach throughout the day to finish on 6lb 14oz with Dave White second with 6lb 7oz and Mel Saggers third on 1lb.

YAXLEY

Mike Mohan finally took the top spot after two second places as Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC fished a match at Kingsland Fishery.

He caught 54lb 8oz of carp, starting on pellet before switching to red maggot.

Lionel Whaley was second on 53lb 11oz and third was Keith Rounding with 41lb 12oz.