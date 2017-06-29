Torrington lands a knockout blow on Lake Ross

Lake Ross saw the Deeping St James anglers line up to fish for the Jim Measures Memorial Trophy which also incorporated the final of the Knockout Cup.

The weather had cooled down a lot from earlier in the week and nobody was sure how the lake would fish and what the best tactics would be.

The matchwinner was Ray Torrington drawn on peg 19 and he started off on the feeder, but soon switched to an up in the water line using pellet.

Then he switched to the margin using pellet and meat for better sized fish to finish with 111lb 6oz.

This weight also meant he won the Knockout Cup as well.

Second was Chris Wheatley on peg 20 with 94lb 13oz and third was John Bowland on peg 13 with 93lb 9oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

Rookery Waters continues to attract a strong field for the Saturday £1,000 qualifiying event.

Last week’s match saw Mark Pollard once again show just how good he is on all types of waters.

The match was on the Jay Lake and he took a comfortable victory with 149lb 12oz. Drawn on peg 30 he fished the long pole right over tight up to the far bank with a worm and caster approach.

A couple of pegs away was runner-up Josh Pace, who fished similar tactics for 96lb. Third place went to Stephen Daniels with 88lb 8oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 qualifier Steve Hayward took the honours on the Jay Lake from peg 23, putting 149lb 7oz to the scales. He caught on the pole with pellet.

Runner-up with 95lb was Graham Welton, followed by Andy Adams with 92lb 13oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

In the regular Saturday open match at Float Fish Farm Fishery some good nets of carp were taken from the Two Island Pool despite a stiff breeze blowing across the lake.

Leading the way with 135lb 10oz from peg one was Mark Carter, who fished the feeder for most of the day catching carp on pellet.

Runner-up was Roy Wells, who fished similar tactics to the winner weighing in 114lb 7oz. Third was Mark Cree on 114lb 1oz.

The fishery has also started to run Monday Open matches and in the first it was Nigel Baxter topping the field from the Wagtail Pool with 137lb 6oz taken from peg 18 on pellet. Ted Rowe came in second with 110lb 7oz, and then it was Paul Di Cello on 108lb 6oz.