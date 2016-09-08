There’s no stopping Faulkner

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to beat Paul Faulkner in the Hotpoint AC matches these days.

At the weekend, he topped yet another club match, this time on the Willows at Decoy Lakes.

He had a difficult mid-match spell, but in the end still caught enough on a pellet and paste approach to top the field with 97lb 10oz from peg two.

Runner-up with 79lb 9oz was Pete Sanderson, who caught all his fish on a small Method feeder.

Third on peg 16 was Pete Howson, who caught on pellet and paste for 69lb 1oz.

JVAC

There was a good turnout as usual for the JVAC club match fished on the Oak Pool on the Decoy complex.

Leading with way with a fine 203lb 11oz was Dan Abbott. He drew peg 29 and caught on dead red maggots.

Dave Corcoran came in second, fishing sweetcorn in the margins for 163lb 4oz, followed by Mike Mitchell with 155lb 12oz.

RESULTS

Tydd Gote AC, North Level Drain, Wednesday: 1 Don Green 8lb 11oz; 2 John Youngs 7lb 5oz; 3 Pat North 7lb 1oz.

Tydd Gote AC, North Level Drain, Sunday: 1 Dick Paul 8lb 9oz; 2 Len Chucksmith 7lb 3oz; 3 Andrew Kilby 7lb 1oz.

Haddon Lodge, Sunday: 1 Martin Harwood 29lb 12oz; 2 Jason Moore 17lb 10oz; 3 Mick Goodman 17lb 8oz.