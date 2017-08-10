There’s Jay joy for Rayment and young Henry (9) is also a winner

Have your say

Jay Lake at Rookery Waters, Pidley was the venue for the latest Ramsey AS club match which saw Andrew Rayment take the honours with 55lb 8oz.

He drew peg 13 and caught in the margins on red maggot. Runner-up was Keiron Payne with 55lb followed by Keith Rayment (47lb 4oz) and Ivan Steels (39lb 12oz).

JUNIOR MATCH

Tydd Gote AC ran a successful junior fishing match on Saturday and first place went to nine year-old Henry Bates with 8lb 13oz followed bgy William Bates (11) on 8lb 7oz and Josh Trundle (7) with 4lb 12oz.

The biggest fish of the day weighing 6lb 11oz was caught by Dylan Williams.

OVER 50s

There was a really big turnout for the Wednesday Over 50s match at Float Fish Farm despite weather conditions more akin to late autum than mid-summer.

Leading the way and back to top form was venue regular Stan Dow with 96lb 13oz .

Tony Hudson came second with 70lb 11oz, then came Mark Cree with 68lb 15oz.