There’s a grand up for grabs at Rookery Waters

It’s a really busy time coming up at Rookery Waters.

This weekend the fishery hosts its two-day festival with £1,000 up for grabs and with a whole host of big names taking part it’s going to be a real tussle for the top spot.

Tydd Gote winner Dave Simmons.

Bank Holiday Monday will see the fishery open stage another of its angling fun days when you can learn how to fish with the friendly coaches. All tackle and bait will be provided. It’s aimed at youngsters, but all ages are welcome.

For more infomation call Alex on 07824 878492.

In the latest £1,000 qualifying open fished on the Jay Lake, top rod was Simon Godfrey from peg 33. He caught 93lb 4oz on maggots long.

Runner-up from peg 26 was Gavin Butler who fished worms and casters for 69lb 12oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 qualifying open on the Magpie Pool, Graham Welton fished the margins with maggots and groundbait to put 167lb to the scales for the win.

Runner-up Kevin Peacock fished his favoured catmeat and paste tactics for 158lb 8oz, followed by Roger Gowler on 151lb 6oz.

TYDD GOTE

It was a good week for Pete Emery in the midweek Tydd Gote matches.

He topped the field on Wednesday with 11lb 9oz, which also saw him collect the £50 golden peg envelope, and then the following day he took the honours in the club match fished on Black Dyke with 5lb 11oz.

There was a good turnout for the Tydd Gote Sunday match on the Main Road section.

Dave Simmons topped the field with a net of skimmers weighing 15lb 7oz to record his first ever top spot.

Andrew Kilby came second with 11lb 3oz, followed by Darren Williams in third place on 6lb 4oz.