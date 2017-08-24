The Nene at Orton Upstream is just the job for Bob

Local rod Bob Bates took top spot in Sunday’s big Angling Trust Riverfest Qualifier fished on the River Nene at Orton.

The Sensa Mark One team member caught 11 bream on the long pole with worm and caster approach for a match-winning 54lb 5oz.

Steve Smith.

The rapid weed growth over the last few weeks in conjuntion with bright conditions and clear water made it tough going for some but Bates made no mistake from his end peg Upstream draw.

In second place and also qualifying was Barry Oliver with an excellent pole-caught mixed bag for 12lb 6oz from Orton Downstream peg 60.

The final qualifier was Howard Kaye with 6lb 10oz of mostly hemp-caught roach from a difficult first meadow above Orton Lock.

This match is all about section wins to qualify for the final so spare a thought for Joe Oakes. He was third in the match with 11lb 15oz from peg 43 below the bypass but just missed out on qualification.

Completing the overall frame was Browning Hotrods’ Steve Welford who caught a late bream to boost his weight to 9lb 3oz from peg four.

DIVISION ONE NATIONAL

In the big Division One National fished on the Shropshire Union Canal, Browning Hotrods yet again showed what a good quality team they are by taking sixth place on what turned out to be a very difficult day.

That was borne out when you looked way down the result sheet to see the mighty Barnsley side not far off relegation.

Sensas Mark One were very disappointed with their 43rd position.

WEBB’S FISHING CLUB

Webb’s Fishing Club took off to Lake Ross at the weekend and out in front in this one was feeder man Andy Perry, who put 105lb 4oz to the scales.

Runner-up Ted Rowe fished the long pole with pellet for 93lb 10oz and in third place was Andrew Matthews with 82lb 10oz caught on the pole with red maggot.

COCK INN

Cock Inn were at Decoy Lakes fishing the Willow Pool on the high numbers on Sunday and first place went to Steve Smith with 103lb 8oz of carp from peg 24.

After a slow start he found the fish feeding in the margin catching on cat meat and corn.

Runner-up was Danny O’Brien on peg 25 with 91lb 6oz and Chris Shortland came third on peg 35 with 86lb 15oz.

HOTPOINT

The other side of the lake saw Hotpoint AC lining the banks and the consistent Paul Faulkner took a narrow victory with 84lb 10oz.

He drew peg four and caught a few early on in the match on the feeder, but had his better fish down his left margin on sweetcorn.

Runner-up was Kevin Schnieder on peg 16 with 82lb 10oz, then came newcomer to the club young Josh Knight with 64lb 12oz.

JVAC

JVAC had a split match at Decoy covering both the Horseshoe and Four Island Pools with all the main prizes going to those on Horseshoe.

Leading the way with 171lb 8oz from peg five was Guy Dew.

Runner-up from peg 13 was Nick Carlton with 116lb followed by margin master Lee Kendal on 109lb 8oz.