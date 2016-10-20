Sweet success for Savage on Yew Pool

Yew Pool at Decoy produced some big weights on Sunday in the JVAC match, but as often happens at this time of the year some anglers found bites hard to come by.

First with 144lb 9oz was John Savage, who drew peg 21 and fished a small feeder with sweetcorn. Runner-up was Chris Saunders with 137lb 11oz followed by Will Hadley on 125lb 14oz.

OVER 55s

In the Friday Over 55s match on the Beastie Pool, Pete Holland went against convention and fished a pellet waggler, usually the method produced through the warm summer months.

Catching carp regularly throughout the day, Holland finished with 122lb 8oz from peg 17.

Second from peg 18 was Gus Gausden, who caught on a short pole line with sweetcorn for 104lb 5oz, then came Stan Dow on 99lb.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey AS fished Exhibition Bridge on Sunday and Andrew Wilding took first place with 5lb 15oz of roach. Equal second were Keith Rayment and Malc Sansum with just 11oz.