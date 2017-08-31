Super Ted top of the Over 50s

Float Fish Farm Fishery continues to attract a good field for their regular Wednesday Over 50s match.

In the most recent competition Ted Rowe took first place from peg 27 putting 112lb 2oz to the scales. He had a few fish on the feeder then switched to a pellet waggler.

Second was Danny Carlton, who put 108lb 8oz to the scales, followed by Stan Dow with 97lb 5oz.

In the Bank Holiday Monday match fished on the Wagtail Pool Tony McGregor took first place with 128lb 2oz from peg 22, followed by Chris Thickpenny on peg 10 weighing in 121lb 14oz.

There were some good section winning weights to back up the main result too. They were Alan Forrest, peg 11, 87lb 14oz; Dave Keech, peg 7, 73lb 2oz; Gus Gausden, peg 2 46lb 11 oz.

This coming Saturday at Float Fish Farm Fishery the George Scally Memorial match will be taking place. There are already quite a few names down to fish so give the fishery a call as soon as possible to get booked in.

KING OF THE FENS

This year’s King of the Fens summer series must have been a real disappointment to the organisers with teams dropping out earlier in the year leaving just seven teams competing.

Yet only a couple of years ago this was one of the must-fish series for teams right across the area and indeed further afield too.

Thankfully those that did fish saw some cracking sport on our fen drains. So perhaps with a little encouragement more will return to the series next year.

In the last match fished on the North Level Drain it was Ray Malle taking the individual honours. He started on the long pole line but quickly switched to the feeder where he found bream willing to feed on a red maggot and worm approach to finish with 32lb 15oz.

Runner-up was Paul Spriggs on 23lb 10oz followed by Dave Williams with 10lb 14oz.

On the team front it was the strong Tackle and Bates team taking the honours with 27 points.