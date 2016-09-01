Super Ted swoops again at Gedney Hill

At North View Fishery, Gedney Hill, over half the anglers fishing the Cock Inn club match weighed in over 100lb.

Top rod again was guest angler Ted Rowe. He put 164lb 14oz to the scales fishing at nine metres with pellet and lots of casters on the pole from peg 13.

Runner-up was Paul Faulkner with 128lb 6oz from peg five caught on paste close in and Pete Sanderson came third with 125lb 7oz from peg three.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland rods fished the Jay Lake at Rookery Waters on Sunday which saw John Garner take a convincing victory from peg 26. He started on a feeder then switched to the pole late on for 86lb 6oz.

Second was Tony Nesbitt with 72lb 5oz taken on sweetcorn then came John Smith weighing in 57lb 13oz.

RESULTS

Tydd Gote AC, North Level Drain, Wednesday: 1 John Taylor 15lb 13oz; 2 Sammy McSpadden 15lb 3oz; 3 Don Green 6lb.

Tydd Gote AC, North Level Drain, Thursday: 1 Sammy McSpadden 8lb 15oz; 2 Pete Emery 4lb 7oz; 3 Colin Gibbons 4lb 6oz.

Tydd Gote AC, North Level Drain, Sunday: 1 Colin Burton 11lb 9oz; 2 Paul Bawden 10lb 2oz ; 3 Don Green 8lb 11oz.