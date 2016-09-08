Super Sidney rules at Kingsland Fishery

It was a very frustrating day for some anglers in the Cock Inn match on the small Carp Lake at Kingsland Fishery.

Lots of fish could be seen on the surface but few were willing to feed.

Kev Lee.

That left the way clear for Mick Sidney to top the field from peg six with 109lb 15oz, all caught close in on the pole with 6mm cubed meat.

Second was Bob Mills with 108lb 4oz from peg one, again with pole fished meat close in, and third in only his second ever match was Tony Clark with 73lb 15oz from peg 11.

With just four matches left in the Summer League it’s neck and neck between Sidney and Chris Shortland at the top.

FENLAND RODS

Elm Pool on the Decoy complex saw Fenland Rods in action at the weekend and Kev Lee stormed back to his winning ways.

He drew peg 16 and put 182lb 1oz to the scales caught on his favourite cat meat.

Hot on his heels was Tony Nesbitt, drawn on the opposite side of the lake and using 3mm expander pellet. He weighed in 175lb 14oz to take the runner-up spot.

Third place went to Dave Garner on 109lb 12oz, followed by John Smith with 108lb 14oz.