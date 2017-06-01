Super Saunders has to make do with second as Rayment rules

The ever popular Over 55s match held on the Elm Pool at Decoy Lakes saw the venue in top form with eight weights well into three figures.

You have to produce something special to keep venue expert Chris Saunders at bay and as it turned out Keith Rayment was the man to do it.

Brian Hampson won the Cock Inn match on Horseshoe.

He topped the field with ease by putting a massive 192lb 7oz to the scales.

Drawn on peg 11, the Ramsey rod fished meat over a bed of pellet netting carp to 8 lb.

Saunders had to settle for the runner-up spot this week despite putting 166lb to the scales.

Third place went to Mick King, who weighed in 135lb 10oz.

Rookery Waters winner Simon Skelton.

COCK INN

The Cock Inn lads fished a split match on Horseshoe at Decoy and on the big lake at Kingsland and it seems that spawning was taking place on both lakes.

The eventual winner at Kingsland was Paul Faulkner, who put 125lb 9oz to the scales with some of his fish going into double figures mainly caught on paste six inches from the bank.

Runner-up was Mick Sidney with 112lb 3oz followed by Steve Smith in third place with 97lb 4oz.

Over on Horseshoe, Brian Hampson topped the field with 61lb from peg 18 pole fishing maggot.

Second was Bob Mills on 52lb 2oz from peg 14 and third was Gary Sell with 42lb 2oz.

JVAC

The Willows at Decoy Lakes was the venue for the latest JVAC club match which saw Ian Frith out in front with 115lb 7oz taken from peg 25.

This can be one of the best feeder pegs on the whole complex, but at times still fails to produce the goods on the method and Sunday was one of those days for Frith.

He quickly realised the pole was going to be a better option though and switched to pellet fished up in the water to see him home.

Runner-up from peg five was Nik Carlton. His pellet and paste approach and together with a few fish on the feeder gave him 98lb 2oz.

Gus Gausden and Paul Irons came joint third, both putting 92lb 5oz to the scales

DECOY TUESDAY OPEN

Midweek matches have become increasingly popular over the last couple of seasons and right now the Decoy Lakes Tuesday Open matches have often been close to sell-out affairs.

In the latest match, which was split over the Beastie and Horseshoe pools, Rob Goodson topped a really strong field with a fine 117lb 10oz net of fish taken on a variety of methods.

ROOKERY WATERS

It’s been just as good over at Rookery Waters.

In the Saturday £1,000 qualifier the top three anglers all put huge nets of carp to the scales.

Out in front with a massive 258lb 14oz was Simon Skelton. He drew peg 20 and caught fish up in the water on pellet and also had a great late run of fish from the margins.

Runner-up was city rod Steve Freeman, who put 214lb 11oz to the scales, followed by Mark Pollard with 2014lb 15oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

This week’s Tuesday Club silver fish match was on Stretton Lake.

The recent warm weather had sent the resident carp into a feeding frenzy and dozens of ineligible carp were caught by all, making silver fish very hard to come by.

Out in front was Alan Jopling with 6lb 15oz

Second was Mike Mohan with 6lb 13oz followed by Mike Smith, who weighed in 5lb 4oz.