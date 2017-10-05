Stan’s the main man at Kingsland

Kingsland big lake was the Cock Inn venue for the weekend and the fishing was good with quite a few double-figure fish showing.

Matchwinner and taking his first victory with the club was Stan Hotchkiss with 125lb 1oz from peg nine. Most of his fish fell to corn on the feeder.

Tony Clark with 118lb 15oz from peg 11 came in second, catching on a short pole line with sweetcorn, and third was Chris Shortland with 105lb 13oz fishing pellets on the feeder.

RAMSEY

It’s been a busy week for the Ramsey & District Angling Society.

In their Wednesday match at Ramsey St Mary’s, Malc Hobbs took first place from peg two with 11lb 2oz. His catch included a brace of tench.

Keith Rayment took second place from peg four, catching over 200 small fish on the whip for 10lb 2oz. Third was Malc Sansome with 7lb 7oz.

On Sunday, the club ran an Angling Trust Pike Qualifier on Ramsey St Mary’s and there were plenty of pike on the feed.

Matchwinner Paul Lenton weighed in eight fish for a total of 28lb 4oz. In second place with three fish including the largest caught on the day weighing 16lb was Martin Smith who finished with 22lb 13oz. Third place went to Carl Shingler weighing 21lb 7oz.

YAXLEY

The Yaxley, Farcet, Holme & DAC match on Raveley Drain on Sunday was a 50/50 match, running line first half and then any method after the half way mark.

Winner was Lionel Whaley, who fished a waggler close to the far back, taking rudd on pinkie for his winning 16lb 11oz.

Mike Mohan was runner-up with 12lb 10oz and Ivan Marriott third with 9lb 13oz.