So many great venues right on our doorstep

It seems only five minutes since the season closed on March 14 yet here we are ready for the start of a brand new fishing season on rivers right across the country and of course closer to home on our unique Fenland drains.

June 16 is still a magical day in the world of angling as there are still many who don’t wet a line during the close season.

So what can we expect this year? With so many venues and so much water to choose from we really are spoilt for choice.

Looking at the River Nene first, it’s a little disappointing we haven’t had a little more rain to give it a good flush through which in turn would give it colour and flow.

I expect roach to be conspicuous by their absence for the first couple of weeks. That’s what usually happens. So many out in the first few days will be targeting skimmers and bream.

At the top of the Peterborough & District AA waters, Stibbington and Water Newton could be worth a try but you could well have better luck at Alwalton and my favourite for a proper net of fish, Orton Downstream.

The bailiffs have put a lot of time and effort in over the past few weeks preparing for the new season below the locks so cutting a new swim out will not be a problem.

The River Welland was once one of the all-time favourites for early-season bream action and might still be, but you will need to pre- bait and make sure the weed is not too bad, particularly in the once hot pegs above Crowland Bridge.

On the Fen drains I expect the Twenty Foot Drain to produce skimmers and bream at Beggars Bridge then further down on the March sections around the old swimming pool down to the bridges.

If you are after tench then the Forty Foot Drain could be well worth a visit, but don’t stray too far from the Narrows.

You may have to get there very early though as regulars and locals will be up bright and early to get to the hot pegs.

The North Level Drain could well be the place to head for early season if you are after tench and bream. It rarely fails to produce and if you get it right on the pole or feeder you can expect a great day’s sport.

Ferry Meadows will be busy at the weekend. It’s not been in great form recently but any time now the bream will be back on the feed with prospects for this weekend very good indeed as the bream and skimmers will have finished spawning.

JVAC

In the JVAC match fished on the Oak Pool at Decoy Lakes it was the middle pegs producing the leading anglers.

Out in front fishing close in with caster and maggot was Jim Wilmot with 126lb 13oz. A close second was Chris Saunders, who fished short with cat meat for 16lb 3oz, followed by Jim Regan on 104lb 9oz.

OVER 55s

The Decoy Over 55s match on the Willows at Decoy saw Mike Mitchell top the list with185lb 2oz from peg one. He caught close in on cat meat.

Deeping rod Ray Torrington came in second on peg 25 with 170lb 11oz, followed by Steve Dorks on 167lb 2oz.

DEEPING ST JAMES

Phil Price won Sunday’s Deeping St James’ match on the Match Lake at the North View Fishery with 79Ib 7oz.

Fishing to the island he found a small cut out and caught fish regularly all day using maggot over loose fed maggot.

Second was Brian Johnson with 72lb 13oz from peg 14, with Ray Torrington third on 65lb 7oz.