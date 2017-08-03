Shaun shoots his way to the top on Gunwade Lake

Peterborough & District AA are certainly making the most of the good form of the Ferry Meadows complex.

Fishing midweek on the Gunwade Lake, skimmers and bream showed with Shaun Conley out in front on peg 57.

Bob Mills.

He fished a feeder catching good bream and small skimmers for a weight of 30lb.

In second place on peg 59 was Chris Toon, who caught bream and perch for a weight of 25lb 7oz, then came Lee Jones with 23 lb 8oz.

The city club were back at Ferry Meadows on Sunday fishing for the Pepper Cup pairs match held on Highbank.

Graham Page on peg 42 topped the field with a weight of 13lb 14oz catching bream and skimmers on the pole.

Graham Page.

The winning pair were Page and Nigel Briggs, second came Mel Saggers and Alan Jopling and third Steven Ashley and Neil Beeby.

COCK INN

Cock Inn continue to get good turnouts. In fact at the weekend they even had to split their club match between two fisheries, Kingsland and Decoy Lakes.

The winner overall was once again Bob Mills with 161lb 8oz of carp. He is having a great season and on Kingsland small lake he seems to be unbeatable.

All his fish fell to cat meat over 4mm pellets close in.

Not far behind was Chris Shortland with 160lb 10oz. He caught on feeder fished pellets.

Third place went to Pete Sanderson over on Elm at Decoy with 155lb 13oz.

DECOY OPEN

In the Decoy Lakes open match fished on Beastie Lake match organiser Tony Evans topped a very strong field from peg 10 at the back of the spit.

A mixed first hour where nothing seemed to work well saw him switch to a margin line with caster much earlier than he had envisaged.

Thankfully it was full of fish and he went on to weigh in 161lb 2oz.

He was followed byAlan Major on peg six with 149lb 11oz and Danny Simper on 148lb 13oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

The Willows on the Decoy complex has fallen out of favour with some anglers, yet it still continues to produce good nets of fish as the Conservative anglers found last weekend.

Top rod with a very respectable 113lb 3oz was Ian Bradshaw. He drew peg 25 and caught all day fishing casters and pellet up in the water.

Andrew Porter did really well from peg 16 to take the runner-up spot fiishing sweetcorn on the pole at full depth to put 80lb 14oz to the scales.

Third was Bob Walker with 70lb 14oz, all caught on casters fished shallow from peg 33.

OVER 55s

The Decoy Over 55s match fished on Willows Lake saw Mike Mitchell take a very comfortable victory from peg one catching close in on paste to finish with 157lb 11oz.

Roy Whincup came second from peg 29. He fished a small feeder then cat meat close in for 86lb 4oz and was followed by Keith Rayment with a level 80lb.

JVAC

JVAC fished the prolific Six Island Pool at Decoy and again it produced some huge winning weights.

Out in front from peg 10 was Andy Gausden. It’s one of the feast or famine pegs and thankfully for him after a slow start on the feeder his pole lines all came good.

In fact in the last hour he put close to 50lb in his last keepnet to see him weigh in 147lb 6oz.

Jay Richardson put 131lb 7oz to the scales from peg two for second place, all taken on cat meat and paste, followed by Chris Saunders on 128lb 8oz.