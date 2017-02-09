Sensas Mark One bounce right back

There were a few surprises in round three of the HAJAC Winter League on Sunday.

Everyone expected some huge weights to come from Factory Bank at Ramsey, and it did produce some good nets. But the more consistent sport came from the Old Nene at Benwick and Raveley Drain.

England international Steve Hemmingray, guesting for Sensas Mark One, took the individual honours from Factory Bank. He caught a net of small fish on the whip and pole for 12lb 3oz.

John Taylor (Sensas White) was second with 12lb 2oz, followed by team-mate Rob Hewison on 11lb.

It was a good day for the Sensas Mark One side. After a poor result in the previous match they bounced back in style crushing the field with a fine 17-point scorecard.

They now share the lead going into the final match with the strong Fabtray Tackle and Bate side on seven points.

RESULTS

Haddon Lodge: 1 Martin Harwood 9lb 8oz; 2 Jack Keeley 8lb 5oz; 3 Mick Goodman 7lb 10oz.

Whittlesey AA, Queensway’s, Whittlesey Dyke: 1 Andy Bull 4lb 9oz; 2 Tom Wilson 4lb 7oz; 3 Andy Lawrence 3lb 14oz.

Ramsey AS, Old Nene, Ramsey St Mary’s: 1 Vern Edgeley 10lb 11oz; 2 Frank Bevilacqua 10lb 8oz; 3 Harry Young 8lb 10oz; 4 Ken Taylor 7lb 10oz.

Ramsey AS Pike Match: 1 Paul Keepin 53lb 3oz; 2 Warren McDonald 17lb 4oz; 3 Nenso Cereno 9lb 14oz.