Sean is best on the Oak Pool at Decoy

Cool, breezy and wet conditions did not deter the fish from feeding in last Friday’s Decoy Over 55s match on Oak Pool.

Some good weights were recorded with the top 10 anglers breaking 100lb.

Sean Best cornered the fish on end peg 15 to record a comfortable win with carp on 6mm expander over 4mm feed putting a massive 233lb to the scales.

Chris Saunders came second weighing in 152lb, followed by Will Hadley on 147lb 12oz.

DECOY OPEN

The Decoy Lakes Open on the Yew Pool saw Dan Major top a small, but very experienced field from peg 15 with 133lb 6oz. He fished big baits on the long pole line then into the margins, netting carp to double figures. Runner-up was Lee Marlow on 106lb 6oz and then came Bas Brighton with 98lb 10oz.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods were on the Elm Pool at Decoy and as usual the middle order pegs produced the better weights with Mac Campbell topping the field with a very respectable 173lb 7oz.

Campbell drew peg 16 and caught most of his fish on a short pole line feeding and fishing sweetcorn.

Kevin Lee was second with 167lb followed by Dennis Sambridge (147lb 1oz) and Les Bedford (138lb 7oz).