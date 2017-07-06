Saunders strikes again on Yew Pool

Once again there was a very good turnout for the JVAC club match on the Yew Pool at Decoy Lakes.

And yet again it was Chris Saunders topping the list with another fine display of patience and short pole fishing with cat meat.

Drawn on peg 17 he had to wait until half way through the match before the fish turned up but when they did he raced ahead of the chasing pack to finish on 114lb.

Runner-up with 100lb 6oz was Andy Gausden and third with 97lb 2oz was Mick King.

HADDON LODGE

Another angler proving very hard to beat right now is Martin Harwood.

Again he was out in front at Haddon Lodge with 46lb 2oz. He fished peg 14 and caught all his fish on banded hard pellet to the far bank margins.

Second with 31lb 7oz was Lucio Melillo Senior with Tony Moulds third on 24lb 9oz.

DEEPING

On Sunday, Deeping St James anglers fished Lou’s Lake at Decoy for the first round of the three-match Wade Cup series.

Matchwinner was Ray Torrington on hot peg six with 185lb followed by Chris Wheatley (117lb 7oz corn) and Brian Johnson (99lb 1oz).