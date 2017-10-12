Saunders starts with another win

With the Summer Over 55s series at Decoy Lakes under his belt, Chris Saunders made a winning start to the winter series on Six Islands.

He drew peg nine in the corner and weighed in 90lb 2oz of carp and barbel all taken on long pole and pellet.

Roy Whincup came in second from peg 25, catching close in on meat for 82lb 5oz, and was closely followed by Keith Rayment with 81lb 8oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

The Elm Pool on the Decoy complex was the venue for the latest Conservative Club match which saw the consistent Terry Tribe take the honours from peg seven weighing in 115lb 3oz.

Tribe caught on a short pole line at full depth at the bottom of the shelf with hard banded pellet.

Runner-up was Ian Bradshaw with 93lb 11oz off peg 15. He caught down the margins on dead red maggots over micro pellets.

Andrew Porter came third with 65lb 13 oz from peg 13. He caught to the end of the lake on feeder and pole with sweetcorn.

For those at the top end of the lake it was a good day’s sport but unfortunately the pegs at the car park end were poor at best.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods had a full house on the Beastie Lake for the club’s latest fixture.

Unfortunately though with the changing weather conditions weights were not as good as they have been in recent weeks.

Leading the way with 85lb 4oz was Neil Garner, who caught short on a rod and line approach from peg 26.

John Smith came in second on 57lb 12oz fishing pellet close in followed by Dennis Sambridge on 56lb 12oz.

DECOY OPEN

The Beastie Lake did come to life on Sunday, however, for the fishery open match which saw Nigel Baxter put a fine 141lb 5oz net of carp to the scales taken on the pole and pellet.

Runner-up was Jay Richardson just short with 136lb 4oz, followed by Danny Carlton in third place on 114lb.