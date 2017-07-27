Sanderson strikes on the Yew Pool

Hotpoint AC fished the difficult Yew Pool on the Decoy complex on Sunday, but with a lower than usual turnout everyone had a bit of extra room which as always makes a big difference.

Top rod was Pete Sanderson. He drew down at the bottom end of the pool at peg 24 and caught all his fish on pellet and sweetcorn just over the middle to start with, then down the edges in the last couple of hours to record 139lb 4oz.

Martin Parker won the Webb's AC match.

I managed to snatch the runner-up spot catching most of my fish up in the water with pellet from peg 30 for 111lb 10oz.

Colin Buckingham was third on 104lb 4oz.

WEBBS AC

Webbs AC ran a pairs event on the Magpie Pool at Rookery Waters which saw Martin Parker take the individual honours with 99lb 15oz.

He caught on the pole with pellet taking a lot of fish up in the water.

Runner-up on 89lb was Alan Forrest, then came Mick Linnell on 88lb 7oz and Vince Hull with 60lb 6oz.

Top pairing was Parker and Forrest with a combined weight of 188lb 15oz. Runners-up were Marcus Webb and Linnell with 158lb 9oz.

FENLAND RODS

There was a good turnout for the first ever ‘Waggler Only’ match on Sunday for the Fenland Rods fixture.

The match on the Willow Pool at Decoy Lakes earned Callum Judge his first ever match win. He drew hot peg 25 and took the honours with 86lb 2oz caught on meat to the island.

Runner-up was John Smith on peg 18 with 72lb 11oz, followed by Mel Lutkin on 70lb 7oz and Kev Lee with 61lb 13oz.

RAMSEY AS

Rob Wright won the Ramsey AS match on the Raven Pool at Rookery Waters with 99lb 2oz on peg 15. He fished meat and groundbait on a long pole line before switching to worm and caster in the margins.

Tim Bates came second on 67lb and third with 50lb 10oz was Keiron Paine followed by Andrew Rayment with 50lb 6oz.