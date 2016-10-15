ROUND-UP: Webbs winners, lucky seven for Andy

Webb’s AC were back at the North View Fishery on Sunday and after a poor match on the same venue recently no- one was expecting too much action, but most of the field ended up having a good day’s sport.

Top rod with 74lb 7oz was Andy Perry, who caught on a small feeder with sweetcorn and pellet.

In second place was Martin Parker, who fished with pellet up in the water for 59lb 4oz, then came MaFoortin Delegate with 45lb 10oz.

There was a presentation after the club’s final match of the summer series which saw Alan Forrest crowned club champion, Marcus Webb was the runner-up with Gordon Harmer third.

There was also a special trophy presented to Neil Bourne for the club’s most improved angler.

FLOAT FARM FISHERY

There was yet another good turn out for the regular Saturday open match at Float Fish Farm Fishery which saw Dave Wills top a strong field with 94lb 3oz, most caught on a feeder with a few better fish taken late on from the margins.

In second place was Simon Dow with a level 80lb then it was Mark Carter on 69lb 12oz

DECOY COMPLEX

The Willows on the Decoy complex played host to the latest JVAC match which saw the in-form Andy Gausden taking the honours from peg 7.

A slow start to the day on the feeder and then long pole saw him switch to the margin which brought a run of good fish in the last two hours of the match to see him finish top on 100lb.

Pushing him all the way from peg 30 was Dan Abbott, who fished a short pole line with pellet to weigh in 98lb 8oz, followed by Chris Saunders with 82lb 2oz, all taken on the pole with cat meat from peg 22.

On the same complex Fenland Rods fished the Yew Pool which saw some big fish taken and leading the way with an impressive 127lb 1oz was Kevin Watkins, who caught on sweetcorn close in.

Then came Colin Drage, and again it was sweetcorn getting the bites, as he weighed in 93lb 2oz. Third place went to Dave Garner on 84lb 1oz, followed by John Garner on 83lb 13oz.

The open match fished on the Beastie Lake saw Ray King feeder fish his way to top spot from peg 5.

After a slow start he gradually built his swim up netting carp to double figures for 168lb 13oz. In second place was Rob Goodson (144lb 1oz)and third Alan Major (135lb 12oz).

WINTER LEAGUE

On the local match fishing scene those fishing this year’s East Midland Winter league have been having a rough time of it.

The two matches on the River Nene were poor and now it looks as if the North Level Drain is going to be just as difficult judging by the Sunday practice match on the Tydd Gote match length which saw many anglers struggling for a bite.

The good news for those taking part is that a couple of sections have been moved and the leading weights should be just as good if not better than the practice match produced.

Out in front with a 31lb 15oz net of perch and tench taken on chopped worm and caster was Graham Welton, who drew close to the Main Road Bridge.

In second place, again with perch and tench was Simon Colclough, he weighed in 19lb 9oz. Colin Oakman was third on 15lb 14oz.

This weeks match sections are as follows: A and B: Black Dyke: C, D and E: Church; F and G: Raisens Bridge; H: Owl Box Side of Main Road Bridge: J and K: Pumping station side of Main Road.