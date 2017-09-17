ROUND-UP: Peterborough DAA are back, Cat meat supremo Chris does the business

It’s been several years since Peterborough DAA pulled out of fishing national events for one reason or another.

Thankfully though one or two keen organisers have taken up the reins and with the backing of local tackle shops and a few kind individuals the club is back up and running again and chasing national honours

Top man at the Peterborough DAA Steve Stone.

In fact the newly formed team were in action on Saturday fishing the Division Two National on the Aire and Calder Canal and The New Junction Canal at Doncaster.

The lads put in a lot of time and effort travelling up several times trying to get to grips with the venues and when you travel 200 miles plus in a day and fish for five hours you have to be really keen to do your team proud.

But as is so often the case conditions changed on the day and well-thought out tactics went out of the window, leaving every man to work it all out on their own.

With little experience of canal fishing let alone nationals it was tough going for most of them, but they should not be too downbeat.

They gave 100% and can now look forward to the Division Two National on the River Nene next year.

We should give a special mention to Steve Stone who put an excellent 8kl 280gr to the scales which was enough to put him in the top 10 on the day which was a very good performance indeed.

WEBBS AC

Webbs AC were back at North View Fishery on Sunday, when John Crouch lead the way with 98lb 9oz all caught in the margins.

Similar tactics saw Colin Clark take second place who put 79lb 5oz to the scale.

Ted Rowe came in third. He fished the pole with pellet and caster up in the water before fishing the margins for a level 74lb.

FENLAND RODS

Cedar Pool on the Decoy Complex is one of the best venues around right now and proved the point in the latest Fenland Rods match.

Despite very rough weather the top four anglers all put over 80lb of fish to the scales.

Leading the way with 112lb 11oz was Mac Campbell who fished long pole out of the wind concentrating on a close in approach just out in front of him and both sides in the margins from peg 26.

Not too far behind was Tony Nesbet on peg 1. He weighed in 103lb 1oz, followed by Dave Garner on 89lb 10oz and Stuart Dennis with 88lb.

DECOY OVER 55s

The first match was fished on the Elm Strip on a lovely late summer day and the fish responded well after lower weights on the complex recently.

They had seven weights of 100lb plus, but it was cat-meat supremo Chris Saunders who did the business with some large carp plus F1s and a few barbel close in on the meat for 189lb 11oz and that was after a slow start.

Fishing similar tactics was Roy Whincup with 162lb 10oz, followed by Ted Rowe fishing caster and pellet for 138lb 15oz.

Conditions changed dramatically for the most recent match with anglers having to contend with a blustery wet day with a couple of very heavy showers thrown in.

Chris Saunders continues to dominate these Friday matches at Decoy and this one saw him with 170lb 13oz from peg 22. The win and a section win overall saw him go top of the summer series by one point with just three matches to go.

150lb was good enough for the runners-up spot for Vince Hull, who was on peg one and caught on the pole with corn over pellet. Third place went to Steve Dorks on 134lb 15oz, catching on the pole with maggot and pellet.

FLOAT FISH FARM

In the Saturday fishery open at Float Fish Farm, Dave Wills fished the feeder with pellet to record a match win with 84lb 14oz from peg one. Second was Stan Dow on 79lb 14oz.

In the Wednesday over 50s it was Kevin Peacock out in front. He drew peg three and caught close in on meat for 123lb, followed by Roy Wells on 84lb 9oz.

TYDD GOTE AC

Tydd Gote AC were back on the North Level Drain for their midweek match which saw the ever consistent John Taylor out in front with 9lb 9oz.

Anglers were hoping the bream would show but in the end it was small skimmers on the pole that saw John home.

Runner up was Mick Asker with 3lb 10oz, followed by Dick Paul on 3lb 9oz.