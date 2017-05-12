ROUND-UP: Local knowledge proves crucial for Kelk, honours for Horn, Johnson’s a knockout

JVAC were back on the Supercup trail again at the weekend (May 6/7) hosting their first round match against a strong Westwood Lakes side from Boston on the Cedar Pool on the Decoy Lakes complex.

This normally prolific water did not fish to form with some anglers finding it difficult to get bites. Thankfully though our local lads had a bit too much skill and local knowledge for the visitors and finished the day winning the round four section wins to two.

Deeping St James AC angler Brian Johnson.

On the individual front JVAC enjoyed a one-two, Andy Kelk topping the field with 129lb 4oz followed by team mate Jim Wilmot with 112lb 7oz.

Third place went to Westwood Lakes rod Martin Kirk with 87lb 6oz.

JVAC are a formidable team, a match for anyone on their home water, and will compete with the best even if the luck is against them in round two in June, so it will take a very good team to stop them reaching the final once again.

JVAC SUNDAY CLUB

The cat meat anglers rule the roost in the JVAC Sunday club matches right now, week after week they continue to make the frame with match winner Chris Saunders once again leading the way putting a massive 215lb 15oz to the scales from peg 9. In second place from peg 19 was Roy Whincup he weighed in 197lb 14oz again on cat meat, followed by Mike Mitchell with 153lb 1oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

Oak Pool at Decoy was the venue for the Conservative Club anglers match at the weekend which saw yet another form angler John Newman taking the honours. He drew on peg 25 and caught on a short pole line with red maggot for 142lb 7oz. A close second was travelling partner John Parnell, he opted for a short pole line with pellet to finish on 139lb 12oz. In third place with 116lb 3oz was Terry Tribe.

HOTPOINT AC

In the latest Hotpoint AC match fished on the Six Island pool it was Tyrone Horn taking the honours once again putting a fine 113lb 1oz to the scales. With a stiff north wind blowing into peg 13 it was no surprise he started on a small feeder to the island. After a good run of fish on pellet he switched to the margins and caught well right up until the final whistle fishing dead reds over maggot and micro pellet. Not far behind was Paul Faulkner, after a slow start to the day on peg 19 he started to catch really well in the second half of the day catching on paste over corn and hemp seed to finish on 104lb 12oz. In third place from peg 11 was Pete Sanderson, he had 97lb 9oz all caught close in on a small flatbed feeder.

RAMSEY AS

Last weekend saw Ramsey AS fishing the Damson Lake at Decoy and with Rob Wright in top form it was no surprise to see him out in front from fancied peg 18. He fished a short pole line for most of the day to finish with 89lb 8oz. In second place with 73lb 12oz was Guy Dew, he fished a feeder to the island and later in the margins on the pole. In third place was Vince Hull, he drew peg 1 and finished with 71lb 8oz.

DEEPING ST JAMES AC

Deeping St James AC started off their summer match season with the first round of the Knockout tournament held at their Horseshoe Lake near Wansford. The match winner was Brian Johnson who drew peg 15, fishing the pellet feeder to the far bank using Wafters, he caught steadily all match for a winning weight of exactly 60Ib. Runner up was Andy Wilson on the next peg he was also on a pellet feeder pellet using mini boilies to weigh in 33lb 5oz. Third was Nigel Collis on peg 18 with 29lb 10oz. Anglers through to the next round of the Knockout Trophy are Nigel Collis, Andy Wilson, Ray Torrington, Brian Johnson, Chris Wheatley and Phil Price.