ROUND-UP: Josh sets the pace in the Rookery, Harmer and Harwood are top rods

There was another good turnout for the latest Saturday £1,000 qualifier at Rookery Waters which was fished on Magpie Pool (May 6).

With a week of cold north easterly winds it was always going to see weights a little lower than of late.

Fishery regular Josh Pace made no mistake from peg 25 with a hard earned 122lb 2oz. The Sensas Mark One angler used his favoured meat short and pellet long in the margins to catch carp averaging 3lb.

Runner up was Simon Godfrey using pellet shallow and meat in the edges. He caught 48 carp for 121lb 14oz, Third place went to Tim Bates with 117lb 14oz.

COCK INN

Cock Inn were at North View at Gedney Hill.

Steve Smith from peg 6 won the day with 114lb 5oz with most fish falling to polony close in, and a few good fish in the last hour falling to maggot shallow in the margins.

In second place was the ever-consistent Mick Sidney from peg 11 with 95lb 9oz, catching close in on cat meat followed by Gary Sell with 76lb 13oz from peg 15, who caught close in on banded pellet.

HADDON LODGE

City rod Martin Harwood topped the field on Sunday fishing a small Method feeder for 28lb 4oz.

WEBBS AC

Gordon Harmer topped a big field with 64lb 10oz in Sunday’s match at Float Fish Farm.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods enjoyed some great sport in their latest fixture at Kingsland Fishery, Turves which saw big weights and some very big carp taken.

Leading the way with a huge 136lb 10oz was Kevin Lee, who drew peg 9 and caught well in the second half of the match catching on meat over corn.

Peter Parlett secured the runner up spot falling just short of the winner putting 135lb 13oz to the scales. Peter just loves to fish floating baits and Kingsland is one of the few fisheries in the area that allows it to be fished in matches. In third place fishing meat close in was Dave Garner on 99lb 4oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Matches at Float Fish Farm are starting to gain a fine reputation for big fish action on the Two Island pool and with results from their latest match showing ton up weights more and more matchmen are going to head over to the venue.

Top rod at the latest match with 110lb 4oz was Nigel Baxter who started on a small feeder from peg 24 but soon switched to a long pole line before bagging up close in, netting carp to double figures.

Simon Dow came second with 102lb 6oz, followed by Tony Hudson on 93lb 7oz.