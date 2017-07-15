ROUND-UP: Edwards at the double

On the local match fishing scene most of our waters once again produced some outstanding weights with the Decoy Lakes at the fore front with huge nets of carp taken in both of the matches at the weekend.

Young Tom Edwards produced the best weights on Saturday and Sunday, putting 285lb 5oz to the scales on Saturday followed on Sunday by a catch of 211lb 11oz. Josh Pace took the runner-up spot in the first match followed by Richard Bond on 187lb 10oz.

On Sunday, Craig Goldstraw put 178lb 7oz to the scales taking second place and then it was Brenden Strowgler with 170lb 4oz.

HOTPOINT AC

With a few spare pegs the Hotpoint AC anglers enjoyed a fine days action on the Horseshoe Pool. The big surprise was that no big weights came from the high peg numbers.

Match winner Paul Faulkner drew well on peg 8 and took full advantage topping the field with a net of carp all taken up in the water on banded pellet for 137lb 4oz.

Next came the in-form Pete Sanderson who caught close in on corn and pellet for 112lb 10oz from peg 2, followed by Pete Howson on peg 6, putting 109lb 7oz to the scales.

RAMSEY & DISTRICT AS

Ramsey & District Angling Society look to be alternating their club matches this season between the fenland drains and commercial waters.

Last weekend saw them on Four Islands, Decoy and what a match it turned out to be as Sloane Kane with 194lb 10oz topped the field from peg 3, with mainly F1’s taken on caster fished shallow, although be did catch on sweetcorn in the margin in the last hour.

Runner up was Keith Rayment on peg 10 with 128lb 14oz who caught on paste and maggots in the margins. Third was Andrew Wilding with 122lb 4oz, followed by Simon Wagstaff with 76lb 14oz.