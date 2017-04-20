Robert gets it right at Rookery Waters

In the Saturday Rookery Waters £1,000 qualifying open on the Jay Lake, Robert Wright fished meat close in and across from peg 42 to top the field with 115lb 14oz.

Steve Freeman came in second, again fishing meat for 110lb 8oz, then came Josh Pace on 104lb 14oz.

There was another great turnout for the midweek qualifier on the Magpie Pool which saw Rob Goodson book his spot in the final with 171lb 14oz from peg 29.

He started short on meat before going shallow mid match with pellets and then concentrated for the last two hours down the right-hand margin with maggots and groundbait to catch 80 carp for his winning return.

Runner-up Josh Pace fished meat short and pellets for 153lb 1oz followed by Rob Wright on 144lb 5oz

Easter Monday’s match at the fishery saw the first 200lb plus weight of the year recorded by match-winner Gavin Butler.

He drew peg nine on the Magpie Pool and caught on pellet fished shallow with caster and pellet to weigh in a total of 202lb 4oz.

Runner-up was Whittlesey rod Simon Godfrey with 154lb 12oz, followed by Josh Pace on 144lb 4oz.