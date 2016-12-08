Rob gets it right again to win on Factory Bank

The East Midlands Winter League draws to an exciting climax on Sunday with three teams battling it out for the two places up for grabs for February’s grand final.

And the added incentive for the two teams that qualify is they get to fish on home territory in the form of Decoy Lakes and the Old Nene at March.

Mark Pollard.

League leaders Stanjay Gold and Sensas Mark One look to be favourites as they are joint top of the leaderboard.

But don’t write off Browning Hotrods. They are only a couple of points adrift and a match win on the day could yet see them make it into the grand final.

The all-important practice match last weekend saw the fenland drains produce some outstanding weights.

Factory Bank was the star of the show, but there were also some very respectable weights taken from the Old Nene at Benwick, and with plenty of small fish showing at Raveley Drain most teams will have been happy with the standard of fishing considering the freezing conditions.

Rob Wright continued his great run of form by topping a very strong field with a fine 19lb 4oz net of small fish taken from peg one on Factory Bank.

He alternated between two whip lines and a long pole line, catching small fish shallow due to the heavy weed problem that still persists.

He caught on bread punch and also pinkie over groundbait.

In second place was city rod Dave Rowell, also drawn at Factory Bank. He put 16lb 6oz to the scales followed by Colin Oakman with 15lb 9oz and Pete Vasey with a level 14lb.

After five tough rounds with lots of ups and downs on the team fishing front it all comes down to this one match on Sunday to decide the league winner.

GURU/BAG EM BAITS

The leading weights look very respectable in the latest Guru/Bag Em Baits winter series fished on the Beastie Lake on the Decoy complex.

But in fact for many it was a very tough day with the odd fish or two still giving reasonable points.

Leading the way with a very impressive 94lb 8oz was Jimmy Brooks from unfancied peg nine. He fished the pole with pellet, netting carp to 5lb.

In second place was Simon Godfrey, who caught on red maggot for 88lb 10oz, then came Nigel Baxter with 41lb 10oz.

In the Saturday open on the same venue once again some anglers struggled, but matchwinner Vince Cross put a respectable 72lb 11oz to the scales, followed by John Whitcombe on 65lb 2oz.

Martyn Freeman took third place on 48lb 7oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

There is just no stopping Mark Pollard at the moment.

Hot on the heels of his fine match win in the East Midlands Winter League, he topped a small, but strong field at Rookery Waters in the Saturday open match on the Magpie Pool.

Even on a tough day he completely dominated with 90lb 7oz.

Drawn on peg 25 he caught on bread fished into the lilies.

Runner-up was Dan Simper with 74lb 4oz with Richard Bond taking third place on 69lb 1oz.