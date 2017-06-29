River Nene still producing some cracking weights

After a great start to the new season on the River Nene things have been a little less hectic over the past week, but those who have been out have still seen some cracking sport.

The upper Nene around Oundle has hit top form and Gareth Purnell had a wonderful day’s early-season session netting bream.

Gareth Purnell with a bream catch from the River Nene.

The North Bank has also fished well for bream.

They’re not easy to find at times, but those who have succeeded have recorded some very impressive nets of fish.

Barbel have not been easy to tempt at the usual hot spots around Peterborough.

Although Orton Staunch has seen lots of fish taken the usual hot spots at both Castor and Alwalton have been difficult.

Tydd Gote winner Pete Emery.

The expected rain should see a vast improvement though.

HOTPOINT AC

The Barry Buckingham Shield is without doubt the most sought after trophy on the Hotpoint club’s fixture list.

It’s always fished on Lou’s Lake on the Decoy complex and the rules state it’s a sweetcorn only match with no other bait allowed to be used in any form.

So it’s something of a surprise to me - and indeed the rest of the field for that matter - that I continue to be one of the most successful anglers in the event which has been running for 10 years now.

I just can’t get to grips with fishing corn under normal circumstances, but have now won the shield three times and on Sunday it was two wins on the trot.

I was drawn on peg three and after a couple of hours had four small carp to my name.

Thankfully the fish turned up in the last couple of hours of the match to give me a total of 89lb 15oz.

Runner-up with 73lb 15oz from peg six was Kev Schneider and then came Colin Buckingham in third place on peg one with 70lb 15oz.

TYDD GOTE AC

After a relatively slow first few days on the North Level Drain, sport has really picked up on the water controlled by the Tydd Gote Angling Club with both bream and roach showing well.

That was reflected in the latest Sunday club match held on the Main Road section.

Leading the way with 25lb 5oz was Pete Emery, who caught on the feeder and pole netting seven bream topped up with perch and roach.

Runner-up was Andrew Kilby, who put 8lb 12 oz to the scales followed by John Bates with 7lb 13oz and John Price with 7lb 1oz.

The club also held a couple of midweek matches.

On Wednesday it was Pete Wills out in front with 7lb 11oz of skimmers and roach from the Main Road section, and then the following day John Bates topped the field on the Black Dyke putting 5lb 3oz to the scales.

HADDON LODGE

Over at Haddon Lodge weights continue to inprove.

Topping the latest match at the fishery was in the in-form Martin Harwood.

He fished big pellets up in the water from peg 14, putting 48lb 3oz to the scales.

Runner-up with 30lb 5oz was Lucio Melillo, who caught shallow taking carp close to the far side.

Then came Tony Moulds in third place on 28lb 5oz.