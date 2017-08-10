Ringer rules in the big match at Ferry Meadows

Have your say

The well suported Ivan Marks Memorial match took place on the lakes at Ferry Meadows on Sunday and again saw a star-studded field line the banks.

Huge congratulations go to Geoff Ringer for taking the top spot by a country mile with a fine net of bream weighing 103lb from peg 111.

In second place was Nigel Truman with 48lb followed by Adam Wakelin on 47lb.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday club were back at Ferry Meadows fishing Gunwade Lake on the High Bank.

Top rod from peg 33 was Nigel Briggs with 19lb 13oz.

Runner-up was Graham Page on 14lb 12oz, followed by Mike Smith with 13lb 15oz.

It was pleasing to hear that the top three anglers all caught on the pole so there is obviously plenty of fish about on this section of the fishery.

FENLAND RODS

The Six Island Pool on the Decoy complex contiues to be heavily fished but weights have been holding up reasonably well.

There were some consistent if not spetacular nets taken in the Fenland Rods pairs match.

The event saw Peter Parlett and Kev Lee take the honours with five points, followed by Dick Warrener and John Smith with six.

Top individual was Bill Foster on peg 25 weighing in 90lb 6oz.

HOTPOINT

On Sunday it was the turn of Hotpoint AC to give the venue a try and thankfully quite a few more fish were taken, despite a strong wind blowing down the lake all day.

Leading the way with a fine 142lb 14oz from peg 13 was Paul Faulkner, who caught on a small Method feeder with banded pellet.

Not too far behind was Pete Howson. He was on peg 25 and caught right from the off with meat fished in the margins to finish just short on 138lb 9oz.

Third place went to Tyrone Horn, who had 101lb 12oz from peg 18.

OVER 55s

In the Decoy Over 55s two- day summer special, day one saw Ray Pauly out in front on Six Islands.

He caught on the pole with pellet and corn from peg 11 putting 116lb 4oz to the scales.

In second place was Gus Gausden on 98lb 8oz, followed by Ray Torrington with 98lb 4oz.

The second day saw the anglers lining the Yew Pool, where a good draw on peg 22 put Ray Torrington out in front. He caught close in on cat meat weighing in 177lb 12oz.

Runner-up on peg 15 was Mike Mitchell with 164lb 12oz followed by Vince Hull with 146lb 5oz.

JVAC

As always JVAC fished the Decoy Lakes.

Their latest match saw them on the Willows, which saw peg 25 once again produce the goods.

This time it was Alan Marshall on the hot peg. He caught on a small feeder fished to the island to weigh in 126lb 10oz.

In second place was Andy Gausden. He wasn’t best pleased to have drawn peg seven out of the bag but he worked hard on caster fished shallow and later caught well in the margins to finish with a very good 103lb.

Trever Dew came in third on peg one, putting 96lb 2oz to the scales.