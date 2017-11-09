Richard rules on the Raven to make grand final

One match that attracted a big field despite the bad weekend weather was the Winter Qualifier at Rookery Waters and the venues for the day were the Magpie and Raven lakes.

Raven Lake proved to be the lake to draw with good sport to be found by most of the anglers competing.

Kevin Peacock was a winner at Float Fish Farm.

Top spot on the lake from peg four was taken by Richard Bond, who fished pellet long to catch a mixed bag of F1s hybrids, mirrors and commons to 3lb for a very good 142lb 12oz. Runner-up was Jason Fulcher with 113lb 14oz

Jason Egan put together 75lb 4oz for a comfortable winning weight on the Magpie Pool, then came Mark Cross on 53lb 8oz.

This Saturday’s Winter Qualifier will be held on Magpie and Raven lakes again. Draw is at the cafe at 9am with fishing from 10.30am-3.30pm.

Broken cloud and sunshine graced the anglers who took part in the Over 60s open on Raven Lake.

With the recent stocking of 3,000lb of fish, there was plenty of sport to be had by all.

Top spot on the day went to Alan Owen from peg 24. He fished pellet to the far bank to amass an impressive 158lb 8oz to win the match and also record a new lake record.

Second on the day was Ron Clarke. Fishing similar tactics he put together an excellent bag of fish for a total weight of 132lb 6oz, followed by Dave Pearce Senior with 112lb 4oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

In the Wednesday Float Fish Farm Open match fished on the Two Islands Pool it was venue expert Stan Dow taking the honours with 46lb 8oz.

He was closely followed by yet another angler at the top of his game at this fishery, Roy Wells. He put 40lb 13oz to the scales.

Kevin Peacock took the honours in the Saturday Open match on the same venue.

He did well in rough conditions to put 61lb 15oz to the scales from peg 31.

Roy Wells was again in the frame, finishing second, not far behind, with 53lb 3oz.

RESULTS

Webbs AC, Buttonhole Fishery, Sunday: 1 John Crouch 87lb 12oz; 2 Gordon Harmer 80lb 4oz; 3 Marcus Webb 40lb 3oz.

Decoy Lakes Over 55s, Horseshoe and Four Islands: Horseshoe - 1 Denis Sambridge 82lb 2oz; 2 Mike Mitchell 75lb 7oz. Four Islands - 1 Mick King 91lb 6oz; 2 Dave Thornton 91lb 3oz.

Ramsey AS, Old Nene at Ramsey St Mary’s, Wedesday Open: 1 John Paine 15lb 11oz; 2 Verne Edgley 6lb 15oz; 3 Frank Bevilacqua 6lb 11oz; 4 Keith Rayment 6lb 3oz.

Ramsey AS, Angling Trust Pike Qualifier, Exhibition Bridge: 1 Bob Tyrkoll 7lb 2oz; 2 Terry Jolly 6lb 2oz; 3 Keith Rayment 5lb 8oz.