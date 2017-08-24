Ray rules at Kingsland to win the Les Wiles Cup

Deeping St James fished the large Carp Lake at Kingsland for the Les Wiles Cup.

Matchwinner was Ray Torrington with 74lb 14oz. He started off with pellet on his short pole line then switched to the feeder with wafters as hookbait before finishing off back on his close-in line.

Four year-old Justin Pethers caught this carp while fishing with his dad Rob on the Kingfisher Pool at Float Fish Farm Fishery.

Second was Phil Price with 70lb 15oz and third Richard Bell with 57lb 14oz.

FENLAND RODS

Dave Garner topped the field in the Fenland Rods match on the Snake Lake at Headfen Fishery with a modest 68lb and also picked up the £100 golden peg winnings.

Second was John Smith with 61lb 14oz followed by Tony Nesbitt with 60lb 7oz and Dick Warrener on 58lb 5oz.

HADDON LODGE

Martin Harwood again won at Haddon Lodge, topping the field with 31lb 8oz taken on his tried and trusted pole and big pellet approach. Next were Nicholas Fuller (17lb 13oz) and Jason Moore (16lb 2oz.

RESULTS

Decoy Lakes Saturday Open, Yew & Oak : Yew - 1 N. Clark 185lb 6oz; 2 S. Owen 183lb 3oz; 3 S. Rodgers 172lb 9oz. Oak: 1 D. Carlton 220lb; 2 S. Cranford 158lb 10oz; 3 P. Hemmings, 121lb 12oz.

Decoy Lakes Sunday Open, Beastie Lake:

1 S. Owen 168lb 1oz; 2 S. Rodgers 142lb 9oz; 3 N. Clark 119lb 5oz.