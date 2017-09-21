Ramsey’s Rayment is first and second

It’s been a really busy end to the summer for the Ramsey club, who are now fishing twice a week.

In the Wednesday match on Ramsey St Mary’s, Mel Saggers took the honours with 11lb 11oz from peg 13. His net included a 4lb tench and three big perch taken on worm. Second with 8lb 10oz was Keith Rayment followed by Vern Edgley with 5lb 4oz.

The Sunday match on the Jay Lake at Rookery Waters saw Rayment out in front with 39lb 8oz from end peg 11 catching on paste.

Second was Simon Wagstaff with 12lb 14oz followed by Ivan Steels with 12lb.

ROOKERY WATERS

The winter qualifying match on Jay Lake at Rookery Waters was won by Richard Chapman with 115lb 9oz from peg 38 using pellet over pellet feed to catch carp up to 6lb. Second was Deeping rod Rob Goodson (94lb) followed by Neil Adcock (82lb 6oz).

JVAC, Oak Pool, Decoy: 1 R. Cuthbert 117lb; 2 A. Gausden 77lb; 3 I. Frith 72lb; 4 M. Mitchell 69lb.

Decoy Lakes, Saturday, Elm Pool: 1 W. Shepherd 241lb; 2 B. Mason 151lb 15oz; 3 D. Carlton 127lb 15oz.

Over 55s, Oak Pool, Decoy: 1 Sean Best 102lb 7oz; 2 Keith Rayment 91lb 8oz; 3 Vince Hull 86lb 8oz.